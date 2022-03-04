The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been reminding the public of simple actions that can be taken to reduce the spread of norovirus, in the wake of increasing cases in England.

The increase in reported outbreaks was initially detected in educational settings, particularly in nursery and childcare facilities, with 48% more incidence reported to UKHSA than would be expected. Meanwhile, reports of norovirus outbreaks in care home settings have also increased in recent weeks during 2022 – with a rise from 24 reported in week six (week commencing 7 February) to 40 reported in week seven (week commencing 14 February).

Norovirus is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It is highly infectious and is easily transmitted through contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. According to UKHSA advice, those who are experiencing norovirus symptoms should stay at home and should not work or send children to school until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

The illness can usually be treated at home and, according to the NHS website, the most important part of recovery is to take adequate rest and consume plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. Cases of norovirus activity have risen as COVID-19 restrictions have continued to ease and as people have begun to mix more. Further out-of-season increases could be seen in the coming months.

Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate, UKHSA, said: “Norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, has been at lower levels than normal throughout the pandemic but as people have begun to mix more, the numbers of outbreaks have started to increase again.

“Symptoms include sudden onset of nausea, projectile vomiting and diarrhoea but can also include a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs. Stay at home if you are experiencing norovirus symptoms and do not return to work or send children to school or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

“Please avoid visiting elderly relatives if you are unwell – particularly if they are in a care home or hospital. As with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses, hand washing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug, but remember, unlike for COVID-19, alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus so soap and water is best,” she added.