The two projects will investigate the potential causes of Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s UK has announced £400,000 in funding for two projects at the University of Edinburgh to investigate the potential causes of Parkinson’s disease.

The first project to be funded by the charity and led by Professor Tilo Kunth will be based at the Centre for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Using live imaging technology to look at the role of the key protein, alpha-synuclein, in Parkinson’s, the project aims to make testing new medicines easier and understand the importance of infection in Parkinson’s.

Kunth said the team aim to “build a complete and accurate model of Parkinson’s in a dish" and "predict which new medicines are most likely to work in people, speeding up the process of making new treatments available for Parkinson’s”.

Additionally, they will look at whether particular drugs can improve the waste disposal system in brain cells to stop proteins from building up.

The second project to be funded by the charity will be led by Dr Kathryn Bowles at the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Edinburgh.

Looking into the role of the LRRC37A2 gene in Parkinson’s, the team will investigate how an excessive amount of this gene in the brain could prevent people from developing the condition.

Bowles said: “If we can confirm this gene is protective and understand why, that will open up new avenues for therapy.”

Currently, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest-growing neurological condition globally.

In Scotland alone, the condition is estimated to affect around 13,000 people.

In the past decade, Parkinson’s UK has funded around £55.8m for UK research projects, including £6m in Scotland.

James Jopling, Scotland director for Parkinson’s UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see new charitable investment in two cutting-edge research projects right here in Scotland.

“We fund the most promising Parkinson's research, and it is brilliant that Scotland’s universities are at the forefront of global progress towards new treatments and a cure.”