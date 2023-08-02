The University of Strathclyde, the NHS and New York University join forces to increase knowledge

A significant collaboration involving the University of Strathclyde, the NHS and New York University hopes to galvanise mental health research and practice.

The ‘Mental Health Futures Collaborative’ (MHFC) has been duly created to bolster partnerships within the University of Strathclyde, across the NHS and the third sector, and with international universities. It includes a wider focus on mental health research, knowledge sharing and reducing mental health inequalities.

Ultimately, MHFC aims to strengthen evidence for the prevention of mental health problems and support policy change. It also intends to promote and develop digital technology for incorporation into mental health treatment in the future.

Furthermore, MHFC will be driven by the mental health experiences of individuals and informed by professionals from across the private and public sectors, along with those in the NHS, social care, occupational health and human resources.

There will also be representation from individuals working in student support services, while researchers from each of Strathclyde’s four faculties will also feature in the project.

Professor Victoria Stanhope, associate dean for faculty affairs at NYU Silver School of Social Work, explained: “We are delighted to be working with colleagues within Strathclyde to help us strengthen our collaborative research focused on mental health and vulnerable populations.”

She added: “We can draw important insights between some of the mental health challenges within our urban environment here in New York and those evident within Glasgow, we want to understand better ways to reduce mental health inequities.”

Dr Nicola Cogan, senior lecturer in Strathclyde’s department of psychological sciences and health, is the University’s lead in the venture. She said: “MHFC is an exciting opportunity to bring together academics, practitioners and professional services staff working in mental health within Strathclyde, as well as external stakeholders and international collaborators, to strength our collaborative partnerships and leadership in mental health research and knowledge exchange.”

Lee Knifton, co-director of Strathclyde’s centre for health policy, concluded: “Our focus within the Collaborative is to be at the forefront of world leading research and knowledge exchange with our international partners.”