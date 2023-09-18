The treatment is the first oral GPCR receptor antagonist class recommended for NHS use

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Pfizer’s Vydura (rimegepant) as a cost-effective option for the treatment of acute migraines in adults.

The recommendation marks Vydura as the first drug in the oral GPCR receptor antagonist class to be recommended for routine NHS use as treatment for the condition.

Published in NICE's draft guidance, Vydura is recommended for adults who have previously tried at least two triptant-based therapies that were ineffective, not tolerated, or contraindicated.

It is also recommended after prior use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibruprofen and aspirin, and paracetamol didn’t work well enough.

Triptants are a group of medicines used to treat a migraine or headache.

The recommendation was based on clinical trial evidence, which showed that Vydura is more likely to reduce pain in patients within 2 hours.

Vydura is estimated to benefit around 13,000 acute migraine patients who are eligible for the treatment.

It is currently estimated that one in seven people in the UK are living with migraine, which can cause severe headaches, vomiting, nausea, disturbed vision, fatigue, and sensitivity to light, sound and smells.

The treatment works by stopping the release of a protein known as calcitonin gene-related peptide, found around the brain, which is responsible for the severe pain that is associated with migraine attacks.

There is currently no further standard treatment for the condition when triptans are ineffective, not tolerated or contraindicated.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said: "Today’s final draft guidance addresses the high unmet need for treatment options for acute migraine, once again demonstrating our ability to ensure clinically and cost-effective medicines are available to those who need them as quickly as possible."

NICE has previously recommended treatments, including Vydura, for preventing migraines in adults.

In May, NICE authorised Vydura to prevent episodic migraine attacks, which was the first CGRP therapy recommended for routine use by the NHS as treatment.