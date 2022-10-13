Agreement will be key to building a pan-European market access practice

PharmaLex Group – the provider of specialised services for the pharma, biotech and medtech industries – has announced a merger with UK pharma services consultancy, NeoHealthHub (NHH).

The agreement will be an important step in building a pan-European market access practice covering major markets, including the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the Nordics.

Founded in 2013, NHH supports its customers by offering innovative and comprehensive market access, data and capability development solutions and healthcare brand lifecycle through its four business units – NeoNavitas, NeoN, NeoSypher and NeoOptima.

NHH has its headquarters in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, employing individuals who provide their expertise through customised solutions and understanding differing processes across the entire UK healthcare system.

“The merger is a good strategic fit for NHH because we share similar values and corporate culture with PharmaLex, built on an entrepreneurial spirit,” reflected NHH chief executive officer, Simon Doyle. “Both our organisations support a model of thinking global but acting local, which for us means responding to the unique and complex needs of the pharmaceutical and healthcare marketplace.

“We have created an organisation and structure that allows us to operate in a truly agile way, maximising opportunities as they emerge. Through the merger, we will be able to build on those opportunities and offer extended services and expertise to our clients, while further expanding the client base,” he added.

“The merger with NHH is a welcome step for both our businesses and we are delighted to welcome the talented and knowledgeable team of market access, data and capabilities experts,” explained Pharmalex chief executive officer, Dr Thomas Dobmeyer. “By combining our expertise, we are better able to support our clients globally with their market access, data and capability needs and at the same time build a very successful local market access business that now includes the UK.”