Do you want to know more about the PharmaTimes Communications Awards 2023? Keep reading to find out the key dates, categories and which charity we have partnered with this year!



The Communications Awards steering group aims to make the entry and judging process as straightforward and transparent as possible. This year the guidelines have been expanded and judging criteria will be released prior to the judging day, to ensure agencies get as much insight into each stage of the process as possible.



Mike Dixon, CEO of Healthcare Communications Association said “There are loads of awards you can enter, but there are truly none like the PharmaTimes Communications Awards. Why? Because these awards are not about showing what you have done in the past. These awards challenge you as a team or individual in the moment. You all have the same fictitious, but realistic, brief. So, the only difference is what you do with it. Up for the challenge?”



For ALL categories:

*There is a simple entry process - no complex preparation required.

*Read the entry guidelines and judging criteria.

*Read the judges tips.

*Do your best and come along to the awards ceremony!

We hope you are excited as we are about the awards! Make sure to have the dates in your diary to give you the best chance possible.

PharmaTimes Communications Awards 2023 – info, categories and entry details