The partnership combines systems in order to identify subtle phenotypic changes in living cells

PhoreMost – the company focused on ‘Drugging the Undruggable’ disease targets – and ThinkCyte, which concentrates on novel cell analysis, have announced a research partnership aimed at advancing modern drug screening using artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership will involve combining PhoreMost’s next-generation phenotypic screening platform, SITESEEKER, and ThinkCyte’s AI-driven cell sorting platform, Ghost Cytometry, with a view to develop differentiated therapies for a range of diseases with unmet clinical need.

The advantage of phenotypic drug discovery emerges from its ability to find new drug targets and disease mechanisms, providing not only new drug candidates, but a more fundamental understanding of disease.

The SITESEEKER platform locates unanticipated druggable sites, linking them to useful therapeutic functions, while Ghost Cytometry is an approach that enables detection of novel, disease-related phenotypes.

By combining the two systems to identify subtle phenotypic changes in living cells, the partnership aims to develop a different approach to phenotypic screening. The partnership will further explore the field of early drug discovery and contribute to the wider ambition of ‘Drugging the Undruggable’.

Waichiro Katsuda, chief executive officer of ThinkCyte, commented: “We have been privileged to work with drug discovery industry partners who share our vision of using AI to rethink traditional approaches in R&D and look forward to working together with PhoreMost to advance our technologies towards the shared goal of making meaningful impact for people suffering from serious diseases.”

Dr Benedict Cross, chief technology officer of PhoreMost, added: “By combining ThinkCyte’s AI-based platform to detect novel, disease-related phenotypes with our SITESEEKER phenotypic screening platform, we hope to more efficiently uncover a broad range of novel targets and translate them into high-quality first-in-class therapeutic assets.”