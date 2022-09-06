PhoreMost will use Siteseeker platform to identify novel targets for Roche’s discovery programmes

PhoreMost – the UK-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to ‘drugging the undruggable’ – has announced a multi-project target discovery collaboration with Roche. Under the terms of the agreement, PhoreMost will receive an upfront payment and is also eligible for preclinical success-based milestones.

The company is set to deploy its in-house expertise and next-generation phenotypic screening platform, Siteseeker, across several disease-relevant pathways nominated by Roche, while novel targets identified will be further validated by Roche. Subsequently, any Siteseeker-based probes would become the starting point for drug discovery efforts across a set of disease pathways in immunology and haematology.

The Siteseeker platform is based on PhoreMost’s core proprietary ‘protein interference’ technology that probes the entire proteome in a live cell environment for novel targets linked to any chosen disease using the vast 3-D shape diversity of natural protein fragment libraries.

Siteseeker then systematically unmasks new and unanticipated druggable sites across the entire human proteome, directly linking them to useful therapeutic functions.

Dr Neil Torbett, CEO of PhoreMost, explained: “This collaboration with Roche is testament to the power and versatility of SITESEEKER, and further validates the potential and broad applications of the platform.”

“We are delighted that Roche has chosen to work with us to enhance its drug discovery pipeline using Siteseeker to identify novel targets and unlock the power of protein structure prediction for next generation drug design,” he added.