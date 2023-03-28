The platform makes it easy to find and apply for jobs in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry

PMGroup Worldwide Ltd (PMGroup) has announced the launch of its new recruitment platform, PharmaRole.com, designed to make it as simple as possible for applicants to find and apply for jobs in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.

The mobile-friendly platform boasts an easy sign-up process, with job seekers given the option to log in using their LinkedIn profiles for a quick set-up. Users will also benefit from a Resume Parsing tool that can automatically fill in resume details using uploaded files.

Once signed up, applicants will be able to browse a wide range of vacancies using a search engine that can filter jobs by keyword, category, country, city, salary and job type. There is also an option to save jobs to view again later, and an option to receive email notifications of suitable roles.

PharmaRole.com also offers a wide range of benefits for employers, with the platform backed by the combined presence of pmlive.com, pharmatimes.com and pharmafile.com (coming in 2023). This means that vacancies will be actively pushed out through industry websites, email alert news and social media.

PMLiVE’s monthly average in 2022 was over 136,000 page views, while the monthly average for PharmaTimes was over 102,000 page views.

The platform’s employer portal includes the option to receive applications by email or to redirect candidates to a specific URL to complete the process, as well as a branded company profile page that includes company information, logo, website, images, videos and all active job listings.

Also included within the portal is an Employer Dashboard providing the tools to manage posted jobs, view applications, site analytics and profile settings. Employers will also benefits from the ‘kanban’-style board, designed to simplify the categorisation of applications by hiring status, with the tool being able to surface candidate information and contact candidates.

Employers will have the option to list their jobs as standard or featured listings. Standard job postings will be promoted on the aforementioned websites, added to the PMLiVE and PharmaTimes social media job feeds and news alerts (dependent on availability), as well as PharmaRole’s twitter. They will also be listed for 28 days and have standard functionality, job reporting and tracking.

Featured job listings will include the same features, but will have priority position on PMLiVE and PharmaTimes, priority news alerts spots, and will be included in the PMLiVE and PharmaTimes social media feeds. These job postings will also include a featured employer profile on PharmaRole.com.

Packages of five listings will also be available for each category and bulk packages are available for selected recruitment agencies.

For further information, contact the sales team at sales@pmlive.com