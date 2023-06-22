Poolbeg’s platform will possess the capability to generate vaccines for a wide range of diseases

Poolbeg Pharma – a company concentrating on infectious diseases – has announced an update on its oral vaccine programme.

It follows the award of non-dilutive grant funding by the Irish government’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF) in November last year. This development was part of the Poolbeg-led ‘EncOVac Consortium’.

Subsequently, the research plan has been finalised and EncOVac Consortium parties are preparing to enter the next phase – to commence validation of the encapsulation process. Validation is expected to be completed later this year.

The EncOVac Consortium is funded to develop a phase 1 clinical trial study of Poolbeg’s oral vaccine candidate over the next three years. Research includes several stages and once the encapsulation process – developed by AnaBio Technologies – has been successfully validated, the consortium will proceed to encapsulate vaccine antigen candidates.

The oral vaccine candidate will then complete non-clinical testing in preparation for commencing of the phase 1 clinical trial.

Poolbeg’s oral vaccine programme will possess the capability to generate vaccines for a wide range of diseases and represents a significant commercial opportunity.

Associate professor Siobhán McClean, UCD School of Biomolecular and Biomedical Science, explained: “Having worked in the fields of chronic infection and vaccine development for many years, this consortium has the potential to be immensely beneficial for the development of oral vaccines.”

She added: “By triggering mucosal immunity, we can target the areas where pathogens enter the body, resulting in more effective and long-lasting protective responses, benefitting both patients and public healthcare systems.”

Dr Jeremy Skillington, chief executive officer of Poolbeg, reflected: “The validation of the encapsulation process is a key step in the creation of a phase 1 clinical trial ready oral vaccine candidate and Poolbeg is proud to lead the EncOVac Consortium. Delivering oral vaccines to the gut has the potential to revolutionise global protection against infectious disease.”

Dr Aidan Fitzsimons, chief executive officer of AnaBio Technologies, remarked: “This is a very exciting step in the development of next generation vaccines. With the EncOVac consortium, and in partnership with Poolbeg, UCD and Trinity, we can develop effective oral vaccine candidates that can provide a more accessible and efficient solution to preventing a range of infectious diseases."