EO2463 is an experimental treatment for indolent non-Hodgkin B cell lymphoma

Enterome – a company focused on immunomodulatory drugs for solid and liquid malignancies and inflammatory diseases – has announces initial data from its pivotal phase 1/2 trial of EO2463.

The candidate is an experimental treatment for indolent non-Hodgkin B cell lymphoma (iNHL). Meanwhile, the results – presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) – demonstrate that EO2463, as a monotherapy and in combination with the standard of care, is well tolerated. It also produces a strong immune response associated with early clinical activity.

The positive responses were observed following a six-week course of treatment with EO2463 as monotherapy. There was a preliminary response rate of 50% among evaluable patients for in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab.

The candidate is an off-the-shelf therapy that combines four synthetic OncoMimic peptides. These microbial-derived peptides relating to CD8 HLA-A2 epitopes that exhibit molecular mimicry with the B lymphocyte-specific lineage markers, including CD20, CD22, CD37 and CD268.

The vital functionality of EO2463 to target multiple B cell markers allows the consequent destruction of malignant B lymphocytes that are abundant in iNHL.

Dr Jan Fagerberg, chief medical officer of Enterome, was encouraged by the initial data: “EO2463 was designed to expand pre-existing memory cytotoxic T cells recognising specific protein sequences from gut bacteria that cross-react with B cell specific proteins to drive targeted anti-tumour activity against B cell malignancies.”

He added: “We are very encouraged that EO2463 is showing promising efficacy with a good safety profile in indolent non-Hodgkin B cell lymphomas, confirming the validity of our approach and the ability of OncoMimics-based immunotherapies to target liquid tumours. We now look forward to continuing the trial with multiple expansion cohorts.”