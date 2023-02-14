Benefits were identified with Cabometyx in combination with nivolumab across all efficacy measures

Ipsen has revealed follow-up results from its phase 3 CheckMate-9ER trial. The study demonstrated that Cabometyx in combination with nivolumab provides survival benefits after three-years of treating advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), compared to sunitinib.

During the CheckMate -9ER trial, overall survival benefits were maintained during three-years of follow-up. Meanwhile, median overall survival was significantly higher for patients on Cabometyx (also known as cabozantinib) together with nivolumab versus sunitinib.

Accounting for around 90% of cases, RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer. When detected at an early stage, the five-year survival rate is high, but for people living with advanced or late-stage metastatic RCC the survival rate is considerably lower – around 12%.

The study results were also assessed by the following International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium risk scores. Benefits were duly identified with Cabometyx in combination with nivolumab across all efficacy measures, regardless of IMDC risk.

Steven Hildemann, executive vice president at Ipsen, explained: “The results from the CheckMate -9ER study continue to demonstrate sustained, now three-year long-term benefits for people living with advanced renal cell carcinoma across the most meaningful efficacy measures and risk scores, adding to the body of evidence we have for Cabometyx plus nivolumab. We sincerely thank the patients who participated in the trial, their families and their healthcare teams.”

Mauricio Burotto, medical director at Bradford Hill Clinical Research Center, added: “Despite the progress made through science and medicine, there remains a need for treatment options that can durably extend survival for patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma, especially for those classified as higher risk.”

He concluded: “With these updated results from CheckMate -9ER, we’ve now seen nivolumab in combination with cabozantinib durably extend survival and sustain response benefits compared to sunitinib for over three years, regardless of patients’ risk classification. These results reinforce the importance of this immunotherapy-tyrosine kinase inhibitor regimen for patients and its potential to help change survival expectations for patients with this challenging cancer.”