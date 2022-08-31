Hertfordshire Trust to invest in mental health care with wide-ranging digital assessment platform

Psyomics – an evidence-based mental health assessment platform – and Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (HPFT) have embarked on a two-year agreement to improve support for adults with mental health conditions.

The collaboration will support HPFT’s clinicians across adult mental health services in order to better utilise time spent on assessment, while also streamlining people into treatment faster. By creating a more efficient process they aim to empower patients and improve outcomes by getting people onto the right pathways at the first opportunity. If successful the initiative will be rolled out at an integrated care system level.

Launched in March 2015 by director of the Cambridge Centre for Neuropsychiatric Research, Dr Sabine Bahn, Psyomics was created to support clinicians with decision-making across mental health services, giving patients a better chance of getting the right treatment.

Psyomics platform, Censeo, helps to safeguard clinicians’ time by providing clinicians with a detailed view of an individual’s needs and allowing patients to complete the assessment at their own pace.

Furthermore, the company’s digital service also provides NHS organisations with data sets that show mental health needs across an entire geography.

Stephanie Martlew, chief executive officer at Psyomics, explained: “We’re confident that together with the brilliant team at HPFT, the partnership will demonstrate the role that digital mental health tools can play in supporting clinicians and patients, and will catalyse adoption of these technologies to population level – ultimately helping more people into the right treatment pathway, first time.”

Hakan Akozek, chief information officer at Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, reflected: “Our focus is always our service users and carers, and how we can best support them. The solution developed by Psyomics involves our service users right from the start, giving them the ability to share their stories at a time and place of their choosing prior to their appointment.”

“As our clinicians have access to this information before the appointment, we believe this will make initial assessments more meaningful and ultimately help us deliver better outcomes for our service users and carers,” he added.