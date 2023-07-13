Facility will deliver technology to scientists, helping them to translate genomic insights

Revvity has announced that it has established a ‘Scientific Centre of Excellence’ in Cambridge. Focusing on providing genomic insights to boost therapeutic discovery, the centre will support the company’s aim of pushing boundaries in pursuit of a better health outcomes.

The centre will deliver technology and expertise to scientists in the UK and across Europe, helping them to translate critical genomic, protein and cellular insights.

Revvity will deliver cell line engineering and screening services to advance the outcomes of drug development through enhanced target selection and pre-clinical screening. Furthermore, the site concentrates on the development of novel products, such as molecular reference standards and tools that facilitate the production of improved therapies.

The centre also features a newly built demo lab which will bring the breadth of the Revvity portfolio closer to scientists, allowing them to experience first-hand what key technology can do to transform scientific insights.

It is hoped that the new facilities, which have received funding from the UK government, strengthen the company’s position in the life sciences sector.

Chris Hughes, managing director, North Europe at Revvity, reflected: “We are thrilled to be part of the UK’s life sciences industry through our Scientific Centre of Excellence and top expertise in Cambridge. By harnessing the wealth of talent in the local ecosystem, we are not only contributing to UK’s economy and life sciences industry, but we are also expanding human potential through science, bringing to life Revvity’s purpose.”

Bryan Kipp, vice president, life sciences strategy and integration at Revvity, concluded: “We’re entering a new age of drug discovery, with biological complexity and the development of diagnostic tools to help identify, monitor, and diagnose patients, becoming increasingly important in the creation of novel therapeutics.

“At Revvity, we are uniquely positioned to help bring the right therapeutics to market faster, while also fulfilling the industry’s evolving needs for diagnostic testing to support disease identification and prevention, as well as therapeutic response monitoring.”

Revvity also has a diagnostics facility in Oxford, while the company’s global centre of excellence for life sciences instrument manufacturing is based in Llantrisant, South Wales.