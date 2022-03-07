Fully-automated molecular system with small footprint provides greater flexibility for laboratories without much space

Roche Diagnostics has announced the launch of its pioneering new molecular laboratory instrument – the cobas 5800 System – throughout the UK. The system aims to increase testing volumes, improve operational efficiency and manage the growing demand that many laboratories are now facing.

The fully-automated system has a small footprint, which makes it accessible to many more laboratories that do not have much space. Furthermore, it consolidates 90% of routine testing on a single platform, reduces the labour needed from laboratory workers and generally increases productivity.

Geoff Twist, managing director of Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland, said: “Clinicians and patients rely on accurate and timely results to make informed decisions and in vitro testing on systems like the cobas 5800 play a crucial role in helping the NHS to provide these results in a highly pressurised environment.

“The NHS is facing another exceptionally challenging period as it continues to respond to COVID-19 while also tackling the huge backlog of patients which has built up during the pandemic and we’re delighted to bring the compact cobas 5800 to the UK market at a time when labs up and down the country are working harder than ever.”

“The need for flexible, reliable, fully-automated diagnostic solutions has never been more acute. By building on a system with proven reliability and performance, we continue to simplify laboratory operations to help ensure patients are diagnosed and put on the right treatment pathway as quickly as possible,” he added.

The cobas 5800 will become available for demonstrations at the Institute of Biomedical Science Congress from 14 to 17 March 2022.