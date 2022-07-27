Predicting which women are likely to develop pre-eclampsia will help clinicians to decide on the most appropriate care

Roche Diagnostics has welcomed the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) new guidance recommending the routine use of placental growth factor (PlGF) based testing in the NHS across England and Wales to help diagnose suspected pre-eclampsia.

In cases of pre-eclampsia, abnormal levels of PlGF and soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFlt-1) in the blood indicate that the placenta is not growing or functioning as it should. The latest NICE guidance recommends four PlGF-based tests, including Roche Diagnostics’ Elecsys immunoassay sFlt-1/PlGF, to aid in the short-term prediction of pre-eclampsia, when used in conjunction with other diagnostic and clinical information.

Previously, PlGF-based tests were only recommended to rule out pre-eclampsia, however, the latest NICE guidance supports their use to also rule-in pre-eclampsia. This ability to predict which women are likely to develop pre-eclampsia will help clinicians to decide on the most appropriate care and level of monitoring, and the need for hospitalisation.

Pre-eclampsia is a condition affecting up to one in ten pregnancies and can lead to serious complications for both mother and baby if not treated. Early signs can include high blood pressure and protein in urine, in addition to other symptoms such as severe headache, vision problems, pain just below the ribs, nausea or sudden swelling of the hands.

Geoff Twist, managing director of Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland, explained: “The importance of knowing you or your loved one is receiving the right care during pregnancy cannot be overstated. Pre-eclampsia can be a devastating condition but we also know it needn’t be if it is diagnosed and treated early.

“We hope that NICE’s recommendations of routine testing for pre-eclampsia across the NHS in England and Wales will bring many positive benefits including greater confidence to clinicians in diagnosing and treating this potentially life-threatening condition; much needed clarity for expectant parents; and a reduction in unnecessary hospital admissions,” he added.

Marcus Green, chief executive officer of Action on Pre-eclampsia, concluded: “Pregnancy can be both a joyous and anxious time, and improving early diagnosis of pre-eclampsia is essential so that mothers and babies can get the care they need. We’re pleased to see this vital new NICE guidance which we hope will have a significant impact on expectant families in England and Wales both by giving them and their clinicians reassurance, or escalating care when needed.”