Company will gain access to a considerable pipeline of liquid products covering various disease areas

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals has announced the acquisition of Lucis Pharma. The purchased company is a specialist pharmaceutical business based in the UK.

Consequently, Rosemont has expanded its existing portfolio and will gain access to a considerable pipeline of products, offering therapies across the UK and within overseas markets.

Lucis – which was founded in 2012 – has become a notable provider in the development and licensing of novel treatments. Meanwhile, with several products covering a wide variety conditions, Lucis has built a robust portfolio, particularly serving the patient need for liquid medicines.

The acquisition will also allow Rosemont to widen its portfolio and enter the unit dose or sachet markets through the emerging products, while growing its business through significant Lucis product launches during 2021/22.

Howard Taylor, chief executive officer at Rosemont, reflects on the acquisition: “As well as continuing to broaden our portfolio and add to our strong growth globally, this acquisition also gives access to pipeline products and developer relationships to accelerate our entry into new product areas such as sachets.”

He added: “We will continue creating innovative solutions that meet the needs of dysphagic patients and establish best practice for their care”.

Rosemont has half a century of experience providing novel, prescription, oral liquid solutions for patients with swallowing difficulties, across a range of therapeutic areas. These include cardiac health, endocrinology and pain management.

Currently, Rosemont supplies to 27 international markets, including North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania and countries in Europe.

At its production facility in Leeds, the company manufactures in excess of one million litres of bulk liquid. This equates to four million bottles of liquid medicines every year.