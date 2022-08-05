Partnership will accelerate development of oncology medicines and expand presence in China

Sanofi and Innovent Biologics have announced a collaboration that will bring innovative medicines to patients in China with difficult-to-treat cancers.

Innovent is a biopharmaceutical company with strong clinical development capabilities and a broad commercial footprint in China. Both companies are committed to accelerating the development and commercialisation of two Sanofi key clinical stage oncology assets.

The two therapies involved are the phase 3 antibody-drug conjugate SAR408701 – also known as tusamitamab ravtansine – and phase 2 candidate SAR444245, which is used in combination with Tyvyt (sintilimab), the leading checkpoint inhibitor in China.

John Reed, global head of research and development at Sanofi, reflected on the importance of the cross-border link up: “This strategic collaboration with Innovent will not only accelerate the development, market access and future commercialization of two of our key oncology medicines in selected combinations with sintilimab, but also bolster our overall presence in oncology in China.”

“We look forward to a successful partnership with Innovent, one of the most innovative companies in China, and to leveraging their development capabilities and market leadership in the country,” he added.

Michael Yu, chief executive officer of Innovent, concluded: “This strategic collaboration with Sanofi, a leading global pharmaceutical company, opens the pathway to great synergy for accelerating the pace of innovation. This pioneering partnership will leverage the synergy between Sanofi and Innovent’s pipeline and R&D resources with the mutual aim to address major unmet medical needs for cancer patients.

“We hope this agreement will be a great start of the two parties’ long-term partnership, and we look forward to bringing more innovative therapies to patients.”

In addition to the collaboration and license agreement, Sanofi will invest €300m in Innovent through subscription of new common shares.