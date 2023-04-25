Therapy provides immunisation against infection caused by hepatitis A in children aged 12 months to 15 years

Sanofi has revealed that it is launching AVAXIM Junior across the UK. The treatment is an inactive hepatitis A vaccine for use in children aged 12 months to 15 years and has been developed to prevent infection caused by the hepatitis A virus.

The schedule consists of two vaccine doses injected by the intramuscular route, administered six to 36 months apart, although seven years can elapse between doses.

The launch follows pivotal data from 20 clinical studies across 14 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. These trials also involved over 6,200 children aged 12 months to 15 years who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The results duly demonstrated that AVAXIM Junior is impactful in inducing a protective antibody response within two weeks in over 95% of individuals and in almost 100% before the booster dose was administered six months after the initial dose.

Rebecca Catterick, UK and Ireland Sanofi vaccines general manager, explained: “Hepatitis A is one of the most prevalent travel-related vaccine-preventable diseases, so the availability of effective options like AVAXIM Junior will offer parents peace of mind knowing that they can help protect their children when travelling to high-risk areas.”

Hepatitis A remains one of the most common vaccine-preventable, viral infections across the world. The condition is largely transmitted through contaminated food and water or by direct contact with an infectious person.

Prevalence is closely related to socio-economic conditions and is, therefore, much more common in developing countries with poor sanitary conditions and hygiene practices. It is also the most common form of viral hepatitis and the third most common vaccine-preventable infection among global travellers.