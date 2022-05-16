Sarclisa is a monoclonal antibody which targets a specific epitope on the CD38 receptor on multiple myeloma cells

The latest results from the phase 3 IKEMA clinical trial evaluating Sarclisa (isatuximab) in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone demonstrated an unprecedented median progression free survival (mPFS) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma receiving a proteasome inhibitor therapy.

Sarclisa is a monoclonal antibody, targeting a specific epitope on the CD38 receptor on multiple myeloma cells. It is already approved in a number of countries, including the US and EU countries.

These results were presented at the Controversies in Multiple Myeloma World Congress, and represent the longest mPFS among studies investigating a proteasome inhibitor backbone in the second line-setting for the treatment of relapsed multiple myeloma. The data will also be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology.

Philippe Moreau, head of the department of haematology at University Hospital of Nantes, commented: “The increase in progression free survival, observed consistently across all subgroups, when adding Sarclisa to carfilzomib and dexamethasone is remarkable in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma in a proteasome inhibitor combination.

“Relapse is common in multiple myeloma, creating the need for differentiated second-line treatments that provide patients a longer period of time without disease progression. This updated analysis reinforces the potential for Sarclisa to become a new standard of care for patients with relapsed multiple myeloma,” he added.

Peter Adamson, global head of oncology clinical development and paediatric innovation at Sanofi, concluded: “To observe progression free survival of more than three years in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma when Sarclisa was added to a proteasome inhibitor backbone of therapy is unprecedented and reinforces our confidence in Sarclisa as a potential best in class anti-CD38 antibody.”