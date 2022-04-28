Long-acting hypertension treatment could provide patients with an injection of medication every six months

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust are trialling an investigational medication for high blood pressure.

It marks the first time that scientists will be trialling an injection-based approach with a long-acting medicine to treat hypertension.

If successful, the new treatment regime could revolutionise how blood pressure is treated for adults with the condition. Those diagnosed with high blood pressure typically take tablets once a day to control the condition, with angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors being the most common prescribed medication.

Dr Manish Saxena, study lead and deputy clinical director at Queen Mary University of London, said: “We are excited to be trialling this first of its kind approach to research if it is safe and effective for the treatment of high blood pressure.”

“Solving health challenges on this scale cannot be achieved by one person or entity alone. We are thrilled to be working alongside Alnylam and combining our expertise to hopefully change modern medicine,” he added.

The researchers are looking to test the long-acting injection-based approach in around 630 patients across the UK. The study is funded by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with Barts Health NHS Trust serving as the lead site for the trial.

If untreated, high blood pressure considerably increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes and is one of the most common conditions among adults in the UK.

The study will run for around three years, Queen Mary University has shared, and is supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

An injection-based drug to treat cholesterol was recently tested and approved for use by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.