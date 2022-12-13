Therapy will now treat adults across Scotland with moderate rheumatoid arthritis

AbbVie has announced that the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted Rinvoq. The therapy – also known as upadacitinib – treats moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Rinvoq has been recommended for restricted use in adults with moderate disease when intensive therapy with two or more conventional DMARDs has not controlled the disease. In addition, Rinvoq may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Rinvoq is a janus kinase inhibitor and once-daily oral therapy, which was previously reimbursed by the SMC for people with severe RA, but has now been extended to moderate RA.

There are around 44,000 people in Scotland living with RA and most people develop the condition between the age of 40 and 60. RA is a progressive autoimmune disease which causes the immune system to attack the lining of the joints, causing inflammation and symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and stiffness.

Martin Perry, rheumatology specialty advisor Greater Glasgow and Clyde, commented: “This is a welcome decision from the Scottish Medicines Consortium which means another treatment option will be available for those with moderate RA in Scotland, where there is currently a treatment gap, and should produce increased rates of disease remission for RA patients in Scotland.”

Clare Jacklin, chief executive of the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, reflected: “[The] decision from the SMC is welcome news for many people living with moderate RA in Scotland. This recommendation could enable more people to get their disease under better control at an earlier stage which has major implications for reducing damage caused by uncontrolled disease.

“For many, having an effective treatment earlier in their disease progression could mean getting their life back, going back to or remaining in work and enjoying time with family and friends,” she added.

Although there is no cure for RA, advances in treatment have made clinical remission possible for more people living with the disease. Currently, remission improves quality of life but is only achieved for an estimated 26% of patients in the UK.