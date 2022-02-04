Pharma giant Sanofi continues to modernise with branding which reflects its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability

Sanofi has revealed a new corporate brand which supports the modernisation and transformation that the company launched in December 2019.

The new logo aims to represent Sanofi’s ‘renewed purpose and visions for the future’ and the company has stated that sustainability and social responsibility lies at the heart of those ambitions. With its new brand, Sanofi pledges to bring its diverse history together in a single common identity, for the first time.

Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi, explained the striking brand change: “As we approach the half century mark of our company’s existence, we have undertaken the most important transformation and modernisation in our history. In 2019, we launched our Play to Win strategy, which focuses on applying our platform for innovation to produce first and best-in-class treatments and vaccines. Our new brand is a natural and important next step in this journey and represents the integrated way in which the company will work to achieve our shared ambition to transform the practice of medicine.”

Josep Catllà, head of Corporate Affairs at Sanofi, was equally excited by the rebooted identity. He said: “With our new brand, we have sought to provide our people, our partners, patients and healthcare professionals with a clear and strong understanding of who we are and what we are set to achieve,”

“Sanofi’s attitude is humble, authentic–and a little bit unconventional too. We believe that our new brand and logo carve out a unique space in the healthcare industry that perfectly represents our new purpose to chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives,” he added.

Over the last 50 years, Sanofi has established itself as a diverse healthcare leader with a presence throughout the world. The company’s pipeline consists of a vast array of medications for therapeutic areas such as oncology, immune-inflammation, rare diseases and neurology.

Currently, Sanofi focuses on developing drugs and vaccines with the greatest potential to improve, extend and transform the lives of patients. As of late September 2021, the drugs and vaccines of Sanofi’s R&D pipeline included 82 projects, 34 of which are in phase 3, or have been submitted to regulatory authorities for approval.