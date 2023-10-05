The research approach will help small- to mid-sized organisations to advance their clinical studies

Signant Health has announced the launch of Signant Biotech to accelerate and streamline small- to mid-sized biopharmaceutical organisations.

Signant Biotech will be delivered to project delivery teams, as well as Signant’s global operational reach, to enable customers to advance from local to multinational studies.

For most emerging clinical development organisations, leveraging the efficiencies of trial automation technologies (eClinical) can be inaccessible due to the size of the company and the lack of experience in digitalisation protocol design.

As well as this, small- to mid-sized organisations may experience limited time or staff to define requirements or manage contracting and oversight of multiple technology vendors.

Signant Biotech, along with contract research organisation partners, will provide access to a single, cost-competitive, integrated platform for clinical trial digitalisation and optimisation, as well as the skills to design the optimal solution for their studies.

Rapidly implemented within four to six weeks, the platform comprises fully integrated electronic data capture, electrical clinical outcome assessment, electronic informed consent, randomisation and trial supply management and telemedicine solutions.

The platform will assure that biopharmaceutical companies meet critical study and investment timelines using an intuitive, configurable designer tool that leverages an extensive library of pre-built forms and edit checks to allow non-technical staff to grow studies quicker without software coding.

Additionally, sponsors and contract research organisations will also elect to deliver studies using a self-service model.

Roger Smith, chief executive officer of Signant Health, said: "We are pleased to support this segment of customers with technology and services that allow them to focus their precious time and resources on advancing their clinical assets and not having to make trade-offs between scale, capability, accountability and value."

In the last three decades, Signant Biotech has supported over 3,000 clinical trials and 100,000 sites and has facilitated 28% of all US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicine Agency drug approvals in the last five years.