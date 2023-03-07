Company’s skin health product poised for vital European market launch following success in the UK

SkinBioTherapeutics – a company focused on skin health – has launched its skin product, AxisBiotix-Ps. The treatment is a supplement to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis and will be released into the Spanish market.

AxisBiotix-Ps is based on sound scientific data in relation to the gut-skin axis – re-introducing missing bacteria into the gut and redressing the balance to improve skin health.

Health authority authorisation in Spain was received recently and paved the way for the AxisBiotix-Ps to be available from mid-March. It builds on the initial launch across the UK, where customer retention rates have risen to 80%. Indeed, the launch of AxisBiotix-Ps into new markets in Europe is part of a wider commercialisation strategy.

Ventures into the Spanish marketplace will be managed by the AxisBiotix team in the UK, with products being distributed through the company’s EU hub in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, products will be sold through a country-specific website, with country-appropriate labelling appropriate for the Spanish market.

Data about Spain’s population demonstrates that people are receptive to food supplements to improve health and wellness, with approximately seven out of ten currently using them.

Other target countries for launch are Italy and then France. Talks with the individual country regulators are currently underway and we expect commercialisation will commence during the year.

Stuart Ashman, chief executive officer at SkinBioTherapeutics, explained: “Our aim with AxisBiotix-Ps is to offer people a natural way to help them manage their skin health that is self-delivered and fits within their everyday life. AxisBiotix-Ps has seen high customer retention in the UK market.

“If we receive a similar reception in Spain and other European markets, this would present further validation of the benefits of this product and opens new geographical revenue streams for the Company. A successful launch in this new market also provides additional evidence to support ongoing discussion with potential partners.”

Psoriasis is a lifelong condition, which currently has no cure. Existing treatments, such as steroids or immuno-suppressants cannot be used over a long-term period, which makes AxisBiotix-Ps an effective solution to alleviate its symptoms.