Newly diagnosed patients will become the first to access systemic light chain amyloidosis treatment in the UK

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson has welcomed the decision by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) to accept Darzalex.

The treatment – also known as daratumumab – is used in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (DBCd) for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed systemic light chain (AL) amyloidosis.

DBCd is a highly effective and generally well-tolerated treatment that has demonstrated an established and durable response that reduces organ deterioration and improves quality of life compared to bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone alone.

AL amyloidosis is a rare and incurable bone marrow disorder that comes with debilitating symptoms including life-threatening organ damage. Before the SMC’s acceptance of DBCd, there were no licensed treatment options available for people with newly diagnosed systemic AL amyloidosis in Scotland.

Furthermore, this group of patients will become the first to access DBCd as a treatment option for newly diagnosed systemic AL amyloidosis in the UK.

Amanda Cunnington, director of patient access at Janssen-Cilag, reflected: “This is an important milestone for patients with newly diagnosed systemic AL amyloidosis who need effective and well-tolerated treatments. DBCd is the first licensed treatment for this group of patients and will play an important role in helping to reduce symptom burden and improve quality of life for those living with this disease.”

“The SMC acceptance provides further recognition for daratumumab and we are proud that newly diagnosed systemic AL amyloidosis patients are able to benefit from this combination treatment,” she added.