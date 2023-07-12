Company adds a number of additional brands from Sanofi following initial take overs in 2021

Stada is widening its European consumer healthcare portfolio by acquiring several established brands from Sanofi across a number of European countries. These include Germany, Belgium, Spain Hungary and the UK, along with Nordic countries.

The latest transaction covers brands such as Antistax for pain relief and tiredness in legs, the allergy eye drops, Lomudal, Omnivit vitamins and Opticrom allergy eye drops.

It also includes, the two painkillers AAS and Dolalgial, as well as Bila-Git for gallbladder complaints. The deal will be financed using a combination of cash on balance sheet and existing facilities. It is scheduled to be confirmed in the fourth quarter of 2023, following regulatory approvals.

This acquisition of more brands from Sanofi is the latest example of the implementation of a business-development strategy. A previous transaction involved 16 Sanofi brands from which were purchased in 2021. Meanwhile, Stada previously took over 15 healthcare brands from GSK, across more than 40 countries and multiple therapeutic areas, in 2020.

Stada’s Western Europe and Germany Head, Stephan Eder, explained the significance of the expansion: “This acquisition is the next step towards being the leader in local market brands. Stada’s extensive sales, marketing and distribution network throughout Europe, along with our long-established partnerships with pharmacists, will enable the group to grow these brands by also developing additional offerings.”

Peter Goldschmidt, Stada’s chief executive officer, reflected: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Sanofi. This acquisition further strengthens Stada as a top-four player in Europe’s consumer healthcare market and supports our growth acceleration along our purpose of ‘Caring for People’s Health as a Trusted Partner’.”

He added: “As a broad-based European player with a strong presence in local markets, Stada is the go-to partner in consumer healthcare. The brands being acquired, and their geographic presence, are well aligned and synergistic with the organic activities in Stada’s core countries.”