Data shows that STC-15 exhibits efficacy as a single agent and in combination with venetoclax

Storm Therapeutics– a company focusing on ribonucleic acid modifying enzymes (RMEs) for oncology – has presented new data on its candidate, the METTL3 inhibitor, STC-15.

The new data in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) preclinical models was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference – Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

The presentation detailed the study of METTL3 as monotherapy or in combination with venetoclax in models of AML in vitro and in vivo.

Meanwhile, research demonstrated that STC-15 inhibited proliferation in some AML cell lines, inhibited the growth of 12 patient-derived AML samples, reduced protein levels in a dose-dependent manner in the majority of AML cell lines and showed synergistic inhibition of tumour cell growth when combined with venetoclax.

Jerry McMahon, chief executive officer and president at Storm, explained: “We are excited to present this new data with patient-derived tumour samples supporting the future clinical development of STC-15 in AML.”

He added: “Our ongoing phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study in solid tumours is focused on establishing a potential dose and regimen of STC-15 to conduct future clinical studies in AML and solid tumours.”

Oliver Rausch, chief scientific officer at Storm, added: “These studies provide evidence for the utility of METTL3 inhibitors as a new therapeutic approach to treat AML. We are delighted with the outcome of the data which further validates our previous publication that treatment with METTL3 inhibitors led to the downregulation of BCL2 protein levels in several AML cell lines and in vivo models and provides the rationale for conducting a clinical trial in AML with STC-15.”

STC-15 is now advancing into its ongoing phase 1 study.