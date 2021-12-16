A warning has been issued to UK MPs from the head of NHS England that hospitalisations could exceed numbers recorded in January 2021.

A study run by researchers in Hong Kong has found that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 multiplies 70 times faster than Delta in human airways. However, the virus was seen to replicate less rapidly than the original strain of the virus in human lung tissue, potentially indicating a lower severity of the disease.

Dr Michael Chan Chi-Wai, the professor who lead the research, warned that it was important to note that “by infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic”. The study was published by the Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed).

The research arrives as the head of UK Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, has warned MPs that the Omicron variant is “probably the most significant threat” since the start of the pandemic. Harries told MPs to expect “staggering” rates of confirmed cases over the coming days. The head of the NHS in England has additionally warned that the increase in Omicron infections could lead to a higher number of COVID-19-related hospitalisations that at the height of the pandemic. Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, has warned MPs that hospitalisations could exceed the record high of 3,812 on 09 January 2021.

Dr Harries described the “absolutely astounding” demand for lateral flow tests of which the public ordered around 200,000 packs between the hours of 6am and 8am on Wednesday 15 December 2021 alone. Yesterday, 78,610 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK. Professor Andrew Hayward, SAGE subcommittee New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) member, warned on BBC Breakfast that among tested and untested individuals in the population, around 150,000 had the infection.

Hayward warned on BBC Breakfast that the capacity of tests sits at around 600,000 a day, and that: “We’re soon going to exceed that number just in cases alone”.