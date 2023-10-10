Researchers focused on four of the most common heart conditions in the UK

Researchers at the University of Leeds have revealed several inequalities in NHS heart care in diagnosis and treatment of four of the most common heart conditions in the UK.

Funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, researchers analysed evidence from studies from across the past two decades that explored how a person’s age, sex, ethnicity and postcode are linked to the heart care they receive and their outcomes.

Specifically, researchers focused on four heart conditions: heart attacks, heart failure, arial fibrillation and aortic stenosis, which put the most pressure on the NHS.

In the UK alone, around 2.3 million people are living with cardiovascular disease.

After experiencing the most severe type of heart attack, STEMI, when the coronary arteries are blocked, women were a third less likely than men to receive a coronary angiogram, which allows doctors to look for narrowing or blockages in the heart's blood vessels as well as receive treatment to open up blocked blood vessels and restore blood supply.

For NSTEMI heart attacks, when the coronary arteries are extremely narrowed but not completely blocked, women were 28% less likely to receive a coronary angiogram compared to men.

Women were also less likely to receive preventative treatment to prevent heart attacks, including beta blockers, statins, or anti-platelets (to prevent blood clots).

Other disparities in heart care included evidence that black patients with atrial fibrillation were less likely to receive blood-thinning treatment to prevent strokes compared to white patients.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director and consultant cardiologist at BHF, said: “To stop this crisis in its tracks and address the unjust inequalities in heart care, we need bold action from [the] government.

“Prioritising NHS heart care will allow people to get the help they need more quickly, preventing avoidable death and disability. And powering up research will unlock the treatments and cures of tomorrow to give more people hope for a bright and healthy future.”