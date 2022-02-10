Research demonstrates that people who live with peanut allergies face isolation and discrimination

A new study examining the practical and emotional impact living with a peanut allergy has been published. Aimmune Therapeutics has announced the publication of the UK and Ireland APPEAL study–the largest European study to date, focused on the emotional and psychosocial impact of peanut allergy.

52% of children and teenagers reported experiencing bullying or teasing because of their peanut allergy, 22% of patients and caregivers reported feelings of isolation and more than one quarter have been made to feel different because of their child’s peanut allergy (28%).

Due to living with a peanut allergy, 75% of patients and caregivers also reported feeling anxious and more than one-third reported feeling worried in situations not involving food.

“Our research shows that most people in the studies with peanut allergy face an overwhelming feeling of uncertainty, stress and anxiety in their day-to-day lives, even in daily activities that are meant to be relaxing and fun, with only a third feeling that they cope ‘extremely well’ managing their allergy. Most shockingly, children are reluctant to tell other people about their peanut allergy in fear of being bullied or to avoid embarrassment,” reflected Marina Tsoumani, School of Biological Sciences, University of Manchester and lead author of the publication.

The study was created through a collaboration of allergy specialists and representatives of patient advocacy groups from eight European countries. Over 300 individuals in the UK and Ireland took part, as APPEAL examined the impact of living with peanut allergy on children, teenagers, adults and their caregivers.

Amena Warner, head of clinical services at Allergy UK–and one of the authors of the publication–concluded: “We know all too well that peanut allergy is incredibly challenging and fearful for most children and teenagers. Now, we’re also learning about the detrimental impact on parents and caregivers in the UK and Ireland, with over half in this study reporting feeling constant stress because of their child’s peanut allergy, as well as experiencing damaging effects on their relationship with their partner.”