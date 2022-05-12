High street service has been launched to support those experiencing symptoms potentially connected to the menopause

Superdrug has announced the launch of the UK’s first perimenopause health screen service on the high street. It will support those experiencing symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats and erratic menstrual flow, which are often not considered to be serious.

The service is an in-clinic blood test conducted by Superdrug nurses, which looks at key hormonal levels.

Caris Newson, head of healthcare services at Superdrug, commented: “Our perimenopause health screen service makes it as convenient as possible for people to get professional advice, consider strategies to manage their symptoms or pursue treatment options which could significantly improve their quality of life.”

The test will also examine reproductive hormones, minerals, cardiovascular health and thyroid profile. Reproductive hormones can affect health by increasing risk of cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis – a heart condition weakening bones making them more likely to break.



In addition, calcium, magnesium and vitamin D levels are also checked by the team of nurses, as these can worsen menopausal-related symptoms.

Dr Sara Kayat, Superdrug’s medical ambassador, explained: “The menopause, and the time leading up to it can be a very confusing time for women, with symptoms that can often have multiple causes. While most cases can be diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms alone, many women understandably would also like to have blood tests to confirm the diagnosis.

“However, it is important to know that the female hormone levels can fluctuate during the perimenopause and can at times drop back down to normal levels. Therefore, normal hormone levels in someone with menopausal symptoms does not rule out the perimenopause, and as such it is important to discuss your symptoms with your doctor if you have any concerns.”

Perimenopause is the stage approaching menopause during which the hormones begin changing. Approximately 13 million in the UK are either peri- or post-menopausal, with perimenopause symptoms sometimes lasting as long as 15 years.