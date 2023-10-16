SOTIO will gain access to Synaffix’s three ADC technologies

Synaffix has announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with SOTIO Biotech to expand its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) pipeline in a deal worth up to $740m.

As part of the deal, SOTIO, a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, will gain access to Synaffix’s ADC technologies, GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN to advance research and expand commercial licences into two additional programmes at a later date.

All three technologies are designed to enable best-in-class ADCs from any antibody while significantly enhancing efficacy and tolerability.

In combination, the three technologies provide developers with an easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own ADC and expand its pipeline further.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix will receive up to $740m in payments, including milestone payments as well as additional royalties on commercial sales.

SOTIO will be responsible for the research, development and commercialisation of the ADCs and will develop up to three next-generation bioconjugates.

Synaffix will manufacture the components specifically related to its technologies.

Peter van de Sande, head of Synaffix, said: "The selection of our ADC technologies by a seasoned ADC player like SOTIO is a strong recognition of the potential of these technologies to maximise the therapeutic index of ADCs.

“We look forward to partnering with SOTIO and believe that with their singular focus on cancer immunotherapies and robust clinical pipeline, this partnership can deliver innovative medicines for patients in areas of high unmet medical need."

Radek Spisek, chief executive officer of SOTIO, said: "At SOTIO, we are building a broad pipeline of next-generation ADCs to address the challenges of solid tumours – and access to Synaffix's ADC platform technologies will ensure we remain at the leading edge of this space.

“This collaboration combining SOTIO's deep expertise in solid tumour drug development with Synaffix's clinical-stage platform technology will drive important new innovations for the benefit of patients."