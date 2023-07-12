The company aims to deliver therapies that provide benefits to patients affected by eye diseases

British Patient Capital has invested £10m in Tenpoint Therapeutics – a company developing regenerative therapies for ocular diseases. The financing is a part of a wider $70m series a fundraise.

It is British Patient Capital’s ninth investment in the life sciences sector through ‘Future Fund: Breakthrough’. The programme is £375m project in which British Patient Capital jointly invests – alongside private sector investors – in innovative, research and development-intensive companies located across the UK.

Other investors include Qiming, Sofinnova Partners, F-Prime Capital, UCL Technology Fund and Eight Roads.

Initially, Tenpoint was formed based on the work of its scientific founders from Moorfields Eye Hospital, the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, Institut de la Vision and the University of Washington. It is developing a series of ex-vivo and in-vivo cell engineering systems which will provide long-term options for the restoration of vision by replacing lost and dysfunctional tissue in the eye.

The company aims to deliver therapies that could provide benefits to patients affected by degenerative eye disease and the financing will support the development of its advanced treatments.

Eddy Anglade, chief executive officer of Tenpoint, explained: “Cell-based therapeutics represent an ideal modality for degenerative ocular diseases since most vision loss results from damaged or missing tissue. In recent years, a number of new technological advancements have converged to make this modality both clinically viable and scalable.”

He added: “At Tenpoint, we are focused exclusively on the eye and on harnessing recent advances in regenerative biology to advance our therapies as we work to change the future for people with vision loss by addressing its underlying causes.”

Catherine Lewis La Torre, chief executive officer of British Patient Capital, elaborated: “Cell engineering and gene therapy are key frontiers in life sciences today. In order for us to remain at the forefront, it is vital that we back the right technologies and invest in the most innovative companies in this sector with the potential to scale.”

She concluded: “Tenpoint Therapeutics has been built on the pioneering work of its scientific founders who are recognised leaders in ocular therapies. Their vision combined with research excellence provides the best foundation to develop treatments that could be game-changers for millions of patients worldwide.”