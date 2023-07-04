Therapy has been developed to reduce the frequency, duration and severity of migraine attacks

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has announced positive data from its pan-European PEARL research, focusing on the impact of Ajovy – also known as fremanezumab.

The research has been focused on the prevention of migraine in a real-world setting and is due to be completed in 2024.

Data emerging from the third interim analysis has revealed that nearly 60% of patients achieved at least a 50% reduction in monthly migraine days from baseline for migraine prevention. In addition, the individuals sustained improvement in disability scores during a year-long period, while treatment persistence rates were also high, with 82.3% of patients remaining on the therapy by month 12.

Fremanezumab was not only effective in preventing migraine attacks among patients with chronic and episodic migraine, but was also effective in decreasing the severity and duration of remaining migraine attacks.

Pinar Kokturk, vice president and head of medical affairs Europe at Teva, reflected: “The third interim analysis of the PEARL study provides valuable insights for clinicians and patients into the effectiveness of fremanezumab in a real-world setting.”

She added: “Real-world data allows us to bridge the gap between scientific evidence and the complexities of real-life scenarios, offering a comprehensive understanding of how treatments truly impact patients' lives. The PEARL study is particularly relevant to clinicians due to its large patient cohort, coming from 11 countries across Europe.”

Professor Cristina Tassorelli, department of brain and behavioural sciences at the University of Pavia, concluded: “Preventive treatments are of the utmost importance for reducing the burden of severe migraine, but levels of use of preventive drugs across Europe are still low, resulting in sub-optimal patient care.

“These interim findings add to our growing evidence with fremanezumab in the real-world, showing how the burden of migraines can be reduced when an eligible patient has access to monoclonal antibodies like fremanezumab.”