The inhaler supports appropriate individuals presenting with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Teva UK has launched GoResp Digihaler across the UK. Containing budesonide and formoterol, the inhaler supports appropriate individuals presenting with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The system views and monitors inhaler use, while providing the ability to share reports with healthcare professionals.

It becomes the first integrated inhaler with incorporated sensors that detect and record objective data on patients’ ability to use their inhaler, notably the inspiratory flow classification.

Incorporating Bluetooth, data collected by the GoResp Digihaler is available on a patient app and can be shared through an online healthcare professional dashboard, email or during face-to-face during appointments.

The app shows how well patients are inhaling medication, based on an assessment of their inspiratory flow rate. Monitoring treatment frequency and, critically, technique is of growing importance, as data suggests that patients with asthma overestimate actual inhaler use by up to eight inhalations every week.

Kim Innes, general manager of Teva UK and Ireland, reflected: “Teva UK is excited to launch GoResp Digihaler in the UK. Providing key insights from viewing and monitoring inhaler technique and usage will support patients and healthcare professionals in the management of appropriate patients with asthma and COPDi and represents an important step forward.”

She added: “This marks a major milestone for us as it extends our growing, innovative, respiratory portfolio as we continue on our mission to improve the lives of patients.”

Currently, there are around 5.4 million people living with asthma across the UK, with three million people living with COPD.

Both conditions cause very high levels of hospital admissions and fatalities. Indeed, it is estimated that patients with asthma in the UK take up more than six million primary care consultations, in addition to 93,000 hospital admissions every year, while COPD triggers about 130,000 admissions every year.

The inhalers are developed and manufactured by Teva in Waterford, Ireland.