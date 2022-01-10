The chronic, inflammatory disease affects an estimated 24 in every 10,000 people.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending Rinvoq (upadacitinib) 15mg as a new option for treating adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).



This treatment is recommended for patients who have peripheral arthritis with three or more tender joints, and three or more swollen ligaments.

Upadacitinib is an oral, once daily selective and reversible janus kinase inhibitor (JAKi). This can be used as a monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate (MTX). The publication of the FAD means that eligible patients can now access the treatment via the NHS in England and Wales.

In the phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 clinical trials, upadacitinib met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 12, versus placebo in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who had an inadequate response to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

PsA is an inflammatory disease in which the immune system creates inflammation that can lead to skin lesions, painful swelling and stiffness in the joints. It affects an estimated 24 in every 10,000 people.

Dr Arvind Kaul, consultant rheumatologist and honorary senior lecturer at St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The NICE recommendation of upadacitinib provides another effective treatment option for those living with active psoriatic arthritis in England and Wales. Clinical studies have demonstrated that upadacitinib shows improvements in musculoskeletal symptoms, psoriasis, pain and fatigue in people and living with psoriatic arthritis. This milestone is a meaningful advance in the therapeutic area, allowing patients across England and Wales access to a broader choice of treatment options for their individual needs.”

Helen McAteer, chief executive of the Psoriasis Association commented: “The Psoriasis Association is encouraged to see a new treatment option available on the NHS in England and Wales for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. PsA can make every day challenging, with patients experiencing agonising pain, joint stiffness and fatigue, in addition to anxiety and low mood, particularly if the PsA is poorly controlled.”