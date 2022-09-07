Positive data represents a boost for patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

UCB has announced new three-year results from the BE BRIGHT open-label extension study evaluating the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of Bimzelx – also known bimekizumab – in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who completed one of three pivotal phase 3 studies.

This data, together with a three-year safety analysis of pooled data from phase 2 and 3 studies, is being presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Milan, Italy, over the next few days. A total of eleven abstracts highlighting data related to bimekizumab in psoriasis are being presented at the congress.

Bimekizumab is the first selective IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor to be approved in the EU for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Data presented from the BE BRIGHT study showed that over eight out of ten patients who achieved complete skin clearance (PASI 100) – following 16 weeks of bimekizumab treatment – maintained PASI 100 response and health-related quality of life outcomes for three years with continuous maintenance dosing.

Pooled data from up to three years of treatment in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials showed that bimekizumab was generally well-tolerated over this period with no safety signals identified.

“These positive results highlight the deep and long-lasting skin clearance achieved with bimekizumab, along with a consistent safety and tolerability profile, and reinforce the positive relationship clearing skin has on patients’ quality of life. This new data adds to the growing body of evidence supporting longer-term use of bimekizumab in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis,” reflected Emmanuel Caeymaex, executive vice president, immunology solutions at UCB.

“The findings presented today show that bimekizumab provided maintenance of completely clear skin and health-related quality of life outcomes in the majority of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis over a three-year period,” concluded Dr Bruce Strober, clinical Professor of dermatology at Yale University.

“The goal of psoriasis treatment often is complete clearance of skin symptoms and the availability of long-term data across treatment options is important since it supports healthcare providers and patients to be more informed when making treatment decisions,” he added.