Croda International has announced the UK has awarded it a £15.9m grant by the UK government to expand its manufacturing facility in Leek, Staffordshire.

The company will also invest £15.9m in the expansion, with a view to enhancing the development of high-purity lipid systems.

Lipid systems are essential delivery systems for next-generation nucleic acid drugs, such as mRNA vaccines. They offer significant potential beyond COVID-19 vaccines as the preferred delivery system for gene editing and mRNA therapeutics. The investment will strengthen the UK’s supply chain in this area, and ensure that the country is well prepared in the event of future health emergencies.

Upcoming investments include those in assets and capabilities to support customers with solutions for the enhancement of novel therapeutic drugs, vaccines and gene therapies.

“The development of mRNA technology for use in vaccines and essential treatments has been one of the greatest scientific leaps forward since the start of the pandemic, and the potential for its use in future therapies – potentially treating cancer and heart disease – is remarkable,” said secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy Kwasi Kwarteng. “I am therefore extremely pleased to announce this support for Croda, a market leader in the manufacture of essential mRNA components, and the only manufacturer of lipids currently operating in the UK.”

The expansion includes the building of a state-of-the-art lipid system synthesis facility, as well as enhancing innovation and analytical laboratory capabilities at Leek.

Daniele Piergentili, president of Croda Life Sciences, commented: “We are grateful to the UK Government for its support for this important project. It shares our belief that lipid systems offer significant potential for the safe and efficient delivery of next generation vaccines and therapeutic drugs.”

He added: “This investment will meaningfully enhance our lipid system capability and manufacturing capacity, ensuring that Croda plays a central role in both the development and future supply of this important delivery technology.”