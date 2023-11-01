All CDCs will be open by March 2024 to speed up lifesaving checks and tests

The health and social care secretary, Steve Barclay, has announced that the UK government will meet its target to open 160 community diagnostic centres (CDCs) a year early.

By March 2024, all CDCs will be open to speed up access to potentially lifesaving checks and tests.

CDCs aim to offer patients a variety of diagnostic tests closer to home, as well as a greater range of where and how they are treated, reducing hospital visits and helping patients to receive care much sooner.

Barclay commented: “CDCs have been instrumental in speeding up the diagnosis of illnesses like cancer and heart disease to ensure patients are treated more quickly.”

In his speech to the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, Barclay confirmed the rollout of the one-stop shops following the government’s efforts to maximise the use of the independent sector, which was backed by £2.3bn in capital funding.

Approximately 127 community healthcare hubs are currently open, 40 of which were brought forward earlier than planned and are based in settings including shopping centres, university campuses and football stadiums.

The government has announced three of the final community diagnostic centre locations set to serve tens of thousands of patients, comprising Queen Mary’s Sidcup CDC, Halifax CDC and Chichester University CDC.

Around 13 CDCs are led by the independent sector, eight of which are already operational, and 22 CDCs are located on the NHS estate, offering diagnostic services to patients.

By 2025, the new community diagnostic centres will increase capacity by 900 million as part of the NHS and government initiatives to recover services following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, 400,000 patients who have been waiting 40 weeks or longer and do not have an appointment within the next eight weeks became eligible to receive the opportunity to travel to a different hospital as part of the NHS’ elective recovery plan.