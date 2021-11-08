On Saturday a record 371,339 booster jabs were administered, but the government has warned that COVID restrictions may be implemented to combat waning resistance, and an 8% increase in weekly COVID related deaths.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that restrictions may be avoided if “we all come together and play our part.” However, ministers are considering implementing travel restrictions for those who have not received the booster vaccine. Official guidance was updated in early November, stating that the government “is reviewing the implications and requirements of boosters for international travel certification.” The government is considering “whether and how booster vaccinations could be included in the NHS COVID Pass for travel.”

Javid has stated: “We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top up their protection to keep people safe over the winter.”

Around 60% of those eligible have received their booster vaccinations in the UK, a figure accounting for almost 10 million people. However, around 30% of those over 80, and 40% of those over 50 are yet to receive their booster vaccination, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Secretary Agency, said elderly and vulnerable people who are double vaccinated have experienced the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination waning, which has caused an increase in deaths.

Meanwhile, three million more are being invited in England to receive their booster jab. Experts have also underlined the importance of the ‘second arm’ of treatment, referring to other means of combatting the virus which include molnupiravir, the antiviral COVID pill which will soon be entering drug trial in the UK.