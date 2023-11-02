The NHS has already delivered over 20 million winter vaccines this year

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has launched a national ‘get winter strong’ campaign targeting eligible individuals who are currently unvaccinated against influenza and COVID-19.

The UKHSA, Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England are urging unvaccinated individuals who are eligible to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated ahead of the winter season.

Approximately 11.7 million people in England have received their flu vaccine and 8.6 million have received a COVID-19 booster.

Despite this, there are still millions of unvaccinated individuals in vulnerable groups who remain at risk.

The new campaign, which features TV doctor and former gladiator Dr Zoe Williams, will appear on TV, radio and billboards, as well as social media and newspapers, from November to mid-December.

Groups with a lower vaccine uptake, including pregnant women and individuals with ongoing health conditions who are at higher risk, are being specifically targeted to protect themselves against flu and COVID-19.

Additionally, the campaign aims to encourage parents of children aged two and three years to get their children vaccinated against the flu.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of immunisation at UKHSA, said: “For those most vulnerable, both flu and COVID-19 can cause severe illness, often hospitalisation,” said Dr Mary Ramsay, director of immunisation at UKHSA, adding that “vaccines will provide the best possible protection”.

Steve Russell, chief delivery officer and national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “There are thousands of sites open across the country and eligible adults can book both vaccines online or through the NHS App.

“If you’re eligible, we’d urge you to get both vaccinations as soon as you can, to help protect yourself and your loved ones and get winter strong.”

In September, NHS England announced that its adult winter flu and COVID-19 vaccine programmes would begin offering vaccinations to those eligible, nearly a month earlier than originally planned, based on expert advice announced by the DHSC and the UKHSA following the emergence of newly circulating COVID-19 variants.