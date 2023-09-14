The report highlights steps needed to ensure future pandemics are handled effectively

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has released a new independent report with a series of recommendations to improve the important role played by UK researchers and innovators in tackling pandemics.

Findings suggest that the UK risks being left significantly vulnerable for future pandemics and other shocks without this ongoing, sustained investment.

The report, ‘Impact evaluation of UKRI’s research and innovation fund’, conducted by Technopolis, revealed how publicly funded research helped to shape government decision-making, ease the impact of the pandemic, and save lives.

Key findings included vaccine pioneers, life-saving therapies, and shaping government interventions, among others.

Dr Jonathan Pearce, director, strategy and planning, at UKRI’s Medical Research Council, commented: "This report shows that the UK directed more of its research and innovation activity to COVID-19 than any other country. That work also had more measurable impact than in any other country."

However, Pearce stated that the UK is "not complacent" and that "COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared from our lives".

The key recommendation advised that the UK government should support the UKRI in its longstanding commitment to invest at scale in public research and innovation to ensure healthy and diverse systems and to respond rapidly and effectively to future global crises.

It also suggested that the UKRI upgrade its research information systems to allow for more rapid emergency response and continue its efforts to facilitate the sharing of clinical and other administrative data for emergency research.

Pearce said that the UK needs to "[learn] the lessons [that] the pandemic has taught us and provide the sustainable long-term investment that will empower our sector to be even better prepared".

According to the independent report findings, the research and innovation funding represented value for money for the taxpayer.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UKRI funded around 1,200 awards, totalling more than £500m.