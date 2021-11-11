The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) have published an update to their guideline on managing the long-term effects of COVID-19.

This includes an update to the original list of common symptoms to now include hair loss, nasal congestion, post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, weight loss, vomiting, visual disturbances and mobility impairment.

Other commonly reported symptoms include respiratory symptoms (breathlessness and cough), cardiovascular symptoms as well as generalised symptoms such as fatigue, fever and pain.

Additional new recommendations include providing people with information on COVID-19 vaccines and encouraging them to follow current government guidance for vaccination.

Healthcare professionals are also advised to explain that it is not known if vaccines have any effect on treating ongoing