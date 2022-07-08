Preclinical data package details pharmacology and safety of VMX-C001

VarmX – which focuses on the development of innovative approaches for the reversal of anticoagulation – has announced it will present new preclinical data on the pharmacodynamics, toxicokinetics and safety of VMX-C001.

The therapy is the company’s lead compound and will be discussed at the 2022 ISTH (International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis) congress in London.

VarmX is developing VMX-C001, a modified recombinant blood factor X, for the treatment of severe spontaneous bleeding and the prevention of bleeding during surgery in patients taking direct oral factor FXa-inhibiting anticoagulants. Last year, the company announced treatment of the first subjects in its first-in-human study.

In the oral presentation, VarmX’s director of research, Dr Daniël Verhoef will present the new preclinical data demonstrating that VMX-C001 displays a favourable pharmacodynamic profile in animal models and is an effective inhibitor reversal agent.

Dr Verhoef will also present a poster showcasing new preclinical data on the safety and toxicokinetics of VMX-C001, notably as an intravenous bypassing agent for factor Xa inhibitors.

Pieter Reitsma, founder and chief scientific officer of VarmX, explained: “We are happy and grateful that the ISTH Congress organizers have recognized the impact and importance of the new preclinical data package that details pharmacological and safety aspects of VMX-C001.”

“This work has paved the way to initiation of our first-in-human study of VMX-C001, which is now ongoing, and the resulting transition of VarmX from a preclinical into a clinical company,” he added.