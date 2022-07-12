The partnership will deliver digital therapy support for asthma and COPD patients

Boehringer Ingelheim will cooperate with VisionHealth on improving the use of its ‘Kata’ app, which provides therapy support for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The Kata app is a certified class 2a medical device that provides inhalation support for people with chronic respiratory diseases. It meets a vital need but relies on the correct use of the inhalation device.

Studies show error rates range between 32% and 100%. Should inhalation be incorrect, a reduced quantity of active ingredient reaches the lungs, which can lead to more severe disease progression in the longer term. Within daily medical routines, regularly training patients on inhalation devices is often not possible due to low resources.

VisionHealth developed the app with the aim of guiding the inhalation process for patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma or COPD. It uses a smartphone camera and artificial intelligence to guide patients through precise inhalation, ensuring that the right medication dose reaches the lungs.

Kata then provides feedback via text and images on how well the inhalation was performed. The app is adapted to the most common inhalation devices and can improve the therapeutic effectiveness in about 75 % of current marketed devices. It is hoped that Boehringer Ingelheim’s experience can greatly improve functionality among users.

"The innovative Kata app is an ideal addition to Boehringer Ingelheim's broad inhalation portfolio, and will guarantee patients receive best guidance when using their inhalation devices, thus ensuring active ingredients reach the lungs," explained Martin Beck, head human pharma Deutschland at Boehringer Ingelheim said.

Dr Sabine Häussermann, chief executive officer of VisionHealth, added: "With 100 years of experience in treating lung diseases, Boehringer Ingelheim is a world leader in respiratory diseases. We are excited and proud to work with such a strong partner to commercialise our Kata app in Germany."

VisionHealth is a Munich-based private company and was founded in 2017 by inhalation therapy specialists.