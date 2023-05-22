ACD856 is the leading candidate therapy on the company’s NeuroRestore platform

AlzeCure – a company that focuses on developing Alzheimer's disease treatments – has announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent covering the company’s candidate, ACD856.

The drug has been is developed to target the effects of Alzheimer's disease and other disorders linked to cognitive impairment.

AlzeCure’s patent application for ACD856 across Europe has been duly granted by the EPO and established in 33 European territories, including France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain and the UK.

ACD856 is the leading candidate therapy on the company’s NeuroRestore platform. Substances developed on NeuroRestore typically stimulate many vital signalling systems and signalling molecules within the brain such as BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor) and NGF (Nerve Growth Factor). Incorporating the therapy can subsequently lead to improved cognition.

Previous research has demonstrated that AlzeCure's candidates strengthen communication between nerve cells and improve cognitive ability, including memory functions and learning.

ACD856 recently completed phase 1 clinical trials during which good safety and tolerability were observed in humans. Meanwhile, the treatment crossed the blood-brain barrier and activated regions of the brain central to both cognition and depression treatment.

Furthermore, new preclinical results showed potential disease-modifying and neuroprotective effects with the drugs.

Gunnar Nordvall, head of chemistry and IP at AlzeCure Pharma, reflected: "This is another key step for ACD856, given that we have previously also been granted a US patent for this substance. This further builds on our patent portfolio for our NeuroRestore programme."

AlzeCure’s chief executive officer, Martin Jönsson, concluded: "This is an important milestone for both the project and the company and further strengthens our commercial opportunities for ACD856."