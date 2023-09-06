Technology combines AI-based, ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction with robotic needle insertion

Vitestro, a company focused on advanced medical robotics, has begun its A.D.O.P.T. (Autonomous Optimisation and Performance Tests for Blood Testing) trial. The extensive study will test the company’s autonomous blood drawing device.

An initial group of 350 patients were enrolled onto the trial at the Result Laboratorium located at Albert Schweitzer Hospital in the Netherlands. Other participating sites – also based in the Netherlands – include St Antonius Hospital, OLVG Lab and Amsterdam University Medical Centers.

The study is expected to involve over 10,000 patients, making it among the largest autonomous blood collection studies to date.

Vitesro’s device combines artificial intelligence (AI)I-based, ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction with the robotic insertion of a needle, a method that ensures accurate venipuncture. A prototype has previously been tested on a group of 1,500 patients.

The device contributes to safe, consistent blood collection for patients and has also been developed to meet the challenge of global healthcare personnel shortages.

Once the company has gained European conformity (CE) marking, the technology is expected to be incorporated into patient care across laboratories and hospitals by the end of next year.

Michael Fouraux, principal investigator at Result Laboratorium, was optimistic about the positive effect on patients and healthcare professionals: “Both patients and phlebotomists are very excited about this particular innovation. The A.D.O.P.T. trial heralds a new phase in which we prepare for implementation in routine clinical practice.”

He added: “The degree of professionalism and energy that the Vitestro team brings along really makes a difference and ensures we find our team and patients more than willing to collaborate. Our organisations just click very well together. In recent years, hundreds of patients at this location have already participated in various tests with the blood collection device.”