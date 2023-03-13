Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals have been using two Mostcare Up devices since 2019

The complex procedure, Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS), is being directed by a haemodynamic monitor developed by Vygon. Critically, the technology has proved to reduce post-operative time and complications in a high dependency unit by 45%.

Furthermore, a 21-hour reduction in length of stay in a high dependency unit was recorded by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals. The institutions have been using two Mostcare Up devices in order to assist in CRS since 2019.

The technology monitors ‘beat-by-beat’ arterial blood pressure and, in turn, calculates in depth haemodynamic parameters. This allows clinicians to precisely optimise fluid therapy, analyse a patient’s condition and – ultimately – deliver timely and appropriate treatment.

Fluid therapy is essential to reducing complications and therefore the Norfolk and Norwich team used goal-directed intra-operative fluid management (GDFM) to make life-saving decisions, following readings from Mostcare Up.

Data from over 100 patients demonstrated that a significantly higher amount of fluid was received intraoperatively. This included cases where over 23 litres had to be infused, based on the values observed from Mostcare Up. Consequently, the hospital has established a 100% reduction in respiratory or renal complications after the procedure.

Muzzamil Ali, critical care specialist at Vygon, explained: “For these surgeries the blood loss is enormous and with such a fluid shift in a patient you need an accurate guide to make the right treatment decisions. That’s where Mostcare Up comes in.”

He added: “After initial use in the hospital’s gynaecology department, Mostcare Up is looking to be implemented in ICU. Because the equipment is intuitive and doesn’t require specialists to operate or interpret the results, it allows for nurse-led service. This frees up in-demand senior consultant time, so it’s really a win-win. Our feedback from the teams using it has been fantastic.”

Rocio Ochoa-Ferraro, consultant at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals, reflected: “With this device, you get a better picture of how to treat your patients and you can target therapy to them. Mostcare Up makes it easier for our team to manage these difficult, challenging cases. And most importantly, the patients do better.”

He concluded: “It has changed our practice because using this monitor reduces the stress when dealing with difficult cases where you don't know what you are dealing with from a cardiovascular or the cardiac point of view.”