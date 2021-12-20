Tetris Pharma’s Ogluo is the first ready-to-use, pre-mixed and pre-measured glucagon injection.

Tetris Pharma has launched Ogluo (glucagon injection) in the UK and this is now available by prescription for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents and children aged two years and over with diabetes mellitus.

This was announced by Xeris BioPharma, who in July 2021 formed a licensing agreement with Tetris for the commercialisation of Ogluo (European brand name of Gvoke) in the EU, the UK and Switzerland (the Territory). Under the terms of this agreement, Xeris is responsible for product supply while Tetris is responsible for the commercialisation of Ogluo in the Territory, starting with the UK. Tetris aims for Ogluo to be launched in several countries across Europe during 2022.

Ogluo/Gvoke is the first prescription, ready-to-use, pre-mixed and pre-measured glucagon injection. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2019 for use in the US and received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in December 2020.

Hypoglycemia is a condition in which a patient’s blood sugar, or glucose level, is lower than normal. Signs of low blood sugar include trembling and tingling lips, and if untreated, one can experience blurred vision.

Paul Edick, chairman and CEO of Xeris, commented on the launch: “Just as Gvoke has the potential to change lives for people in the US with diabetes, we are delighted that Ogluo is now accessible to people in the UK and will be available in other European countries in 2022.”



Edick added: “Having a product that is ready-to-use will be a real benefit to both people with diabetes and their caregivers, in the case of a severe hypoglycemic event.”

Xeris is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercialising therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. Gvoke is the company’s second commercially available product.